Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik explores Karnataka State Transport model

Updated on: 02 February,2025 05:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sarnaik toured the KSRTC headquarters and observed various premium services, including luxury buses

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik explores Karnataka State Transport model

Pratap Sarnaik (R) along with Karnataka transport officials

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik explored the Karnataka state transport model during his recent visit to Bengaluru, an official statement said on Sunday.


Sarnaik highlighted that the long-distance "prestigious services" in Karnataka like Ambari, Airavat, and Rajhans operated by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are extremely popular among passengers for their excellent hospitality and efficient management.


Pratap Sarnaik, who was in Karnataka for a two-day visit on February 1-2, 2025, met with Karnataka's Transport Minister, Dr. Ramalinga Reddy, along with other officials from both Maharashtra and Karnataka.


During the visit, Sarnaik toured the KSRTC headquarters and observed various premium services, including luxury buses.

He appreciated how these services are run with great passenger preference, being safer and more punctual compared to private buses.

The officials from Karnataka's Transport Services showcased different types of buses, ranging from 9 meters to 15 meters, designed for various terrains, from hilly areas to highways. They also demonstrated the wide range of facilities provided for passengers, including Wi-Fi and washrooms in long-distance buses, as well as the availability of e-tickets and online booking services.

The presentation also highlighted how Karnataka’s state transport is efficiently managed by dividing the state into four regional divisions, each led by an IAS officer.

A senior IAS officer oversees the entire state-level operations, ensuring smooth management and better services for passengers.

Pratap Sarnaik, in his speech, mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised all elected representatives to visit other states and learn from the successful initiatives they have implemented, to improve services for the public in their own states. As part of this initiative, Sarnaik's visit focused on studying the long-distance services provided by Karnataka, as well as understanding their regional transport management and employee welfare schemes, the official statement said.

The visit also aimed to explore the possibility of implementing some of Karnataka's best practices, such as innovative schemes and well-managed services, within Maharashtra’s State Transport Corporation (ST).

Last month, Pratap Sarnaik had announced that the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation will acquire 5,000 self-owned red buses every year as part of a comprehensive five-year plan. The move is aimed at modernising the State Transport corporation’s fleet while ending the practice of leasing buses.

Maharashtra karnataka maharashtra state road transport corporation mumbai news mumbai transport mumbai India news

