ST Corporation to purchase 5,000 self-owned buses annually: Transport Minister Sarnaik

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The Maharashtra State Transport (ST) Corporation will acquire 5,000 self-owned red buses every year as part of a comprehensive five-year plan, announced Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday.

The move is aimed at modernising the State Transport corporation’s fleet while ending the practice of leasing buses. The decision was made during a review meeting held at the office of the Transport Commissioner under Sarnaik's chairmanship. The meeting was attended by ST Corporation’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Madhav Kusekar, along with other senior officials.

Minister Sarnaik emphasised the need for a phased approach to bus replacement in an official statement, ensuring that buses due for scrapping over the next five years are considered in the procurement plan. He directed officials to draft a detailed five-year roadmap, including the prioritisation of setting up charging stations at all depots for the integration of electric buses into the fleet.

To bolster the corporation’s finances, Sarnaik proposed introducing supplementary revenue-generating schemes, including a new advertising policy. The policy will enable digital advertisements on all three sides of the new buses, with a target to generate Rs 100 crore in revenue.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of pursuing toll waivers for ST buses on national highways with the central government and called for a reduction in VAT on diesel from the state government.

Sarnaik stressed the importance of timely salary disbursements, directing that all payments must be made by the 7th of each month without delays. He suggested preparing proposals to secure advance funds from the government to avoid financial bottlenecks.

ST Corporation’s depots, which already house diesel pumps, were identified as a potential revenue stream. Sarnaik recommended commercialising these pumps by entering agreements with fuel companies to maximise their utility and profitability.

The Transport Minister reiterated the need for a focused approach to modernise the fleet, enhance operational efficiency, and increase revenue streams. He assured that these measures would improve the overall functioning and service quality of the ST Corporation, benefiting commuters across Maharashtra.

This ambitious five-year plan aims to strengthen the public transport system, reduce dependency on leased buses, and optimize resource utilisation.