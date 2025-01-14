The new regulations will focus on passenger safety, carpooling, licensing, and traffic issues, with an emphasis on creating a transparent grievance redressal system, an official statement said

The meeting was held on Tuesday

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that private passenger transport providers to be brought under single regulatory framework, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said that private passenger transport providers including Ola, Uber, and Rapido will also soon be regulated under a unified set of rules.

"The new regulations will focus on passenger safety, carpooling, licensing, and traffic issues, with an emphasis on creating a transparent grievance redressal system", it said.

The statement further said that a meeting was held on Tuesday at the state secretariat to discuss bringing private passenger transport providers under a single government framework. The meeting was attended by key officials including Additional Chief Secretary of Transport Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, and Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation. The representatives from private transport companies also participated through video conferencing in the meeting.

Pratap Sarnaik stated that in line with the central government’s policies, it is important to regulate private transport companies under one set of transport rules. Passenger safety will be prioritised, and the regulation will include four-wheelers, bikes, and taxis.

He said that special consideration will be given to women drivers, and efforts will be made to create more job opportunities in the sector, the statement said.

Sarnaik also called for private companies to implement safety measures for their drivers and passengers, urging them to take proactive steps in ensuring security for the passengers and the drivers.

In another important announcement during the meeting, Pratap Sarnaik revealed plans to set up 100-bed hospitals for State Transport (ST) employees in Borivli in Mumbai. The hospital will provide medical treatment to ST employees and their families under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. The state government will cover surgery costs up to Rs 5 lakh, it said.

He stated that bus stations across the state are being developed on the "Build, Operate, Transfer" model, and more hospitals for ST employees will be set up in districts such as Pune, Kolhapur, Pusad, and Washim. These hospitals will provide cashless medical services to ST employees and their families, ensuring they do not need to seek expensive private healthcare, the statement said.