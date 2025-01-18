From hosting a watch party to cooking something tri-coloured and catching Mumbai’s iconic buildings, to attending vintage car exhibits, Sunday mid-day brings you an array of recommendations on how to celebrate India’s 76th R-Day

Host a parade watch party

Turn Republic Day into a festive gathering by hosting a watch party of the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi from the comfort of your home. Tune in, as the grand celebration of India’s military power and cultural diversity take centre stage. From awe-inspiring tableaus to the flag hoisting ceremony, the parade is a visual treat honoring the nation’s spirit. Set up a cosy viewing area, prepare some snacks and stream into the

parade live and free on various platforms with your loved ones!

Watch Mumbai’s iconic buildings light-up

Witness Mumbai’s landmarks like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mantralaya, and the BMC building bathe in the glow of tri-coloured lights this Republic Day. These illuminated government buildings are not only a symbol of national pride but also offer stunning, Instagram-worthy visuals for photography enthusiasts. A stroll or a drive through these radiant locations is an immersive way to celebrate this day.

One for vintage car enthusiasts

Step back in time at the Republic Day Vintage Car Rally hosted by the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India. Marking 120 years of the Rolls-Royce 1904, this year’s edition promises a parade of classic beauties at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai on January 25-26, 2025. The free-entry event invites vintage car enthusiasts to admire automotive history up close. Marvel at meticulously preserved models, chat with fellow enthusiasts, and soak in the nostalgia of an era gone by.

Cook tri-coloured delicacies

Celebrate the day with culinary creativity by preparing tri-coloured dishes inspired by our national flag. From idlis and layered sandwiches to tri-coloured rice and pasta, the options are endless. A simple search on Google or YouTube will whip up an array of easy to cook and unique tri-colour dishes you can prepare themed delicacies!

Quiz your knowledge

Put your Republic Day knowledge to the test with a fun and engaging pop quiz session. Gather friends and family to challenge each other on India’s history, culture, and achievements. From questions about the Constitution to trivia on freedom fighters and Republic Day traditions, the possibilities are endless. Create categories, use online trivia platforms, or craft your own questions for a personalized touch!