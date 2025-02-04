The HSC exams will take place from February 11 to March 18, 2025, while the SSC exams will be held from February 21 to March 17, 2025

As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) prepares for the 2025 exams, the state government on Tuesday launched 'Copy-Free' campaign for class 10th and 12th exams.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for Class 12 will take place from February 11 to March 18, 2025, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for Class 10 will be held from February 21 to March 17, 2025.

In an effort to ensure that these exams are free from malpractice, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has called for the successful implementation of the "Copy-Free" campaign across the state.

The initiative is aimed at eliminating cheating and creating a secure and stress-free environment for students.

"The Maharashtra government is committed to conducting the exams in a fair and transparent manner," an official statement said.

It said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ "100-day Action Plan" includes a specific focus on conducting the 10th and 12th grade exams in a peaceful and fair manner.

Education Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse has instructed the School Education Department and the Maharashtra State Board to work towards ensuring a smooth and cheat-free examination process. To review the progress, a meeting was held at the state secretariat, where senior officials, including Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol, were present. The meeting was also attended by district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents, and Chief Executive Officers of districts via video conferencing, the statement said.

As part of the security measures, surveillance will be increased at sensitive exam centers using drone cameras, under the guidance of district authorities.

A day before the exams, the district administration will ensure that all necessary facilities at the exam centers are in place. Video surveillance will be carried out outside the exam centers to monitor any irregularities.

In addition, special teams will be deployed at all exam centers, consisting of both mobile and stationary inspection units, with the help of government officials and staff across the districts.

Facial recognition systems will be used to verify the identity of exam center personnel, including center controllers, supervisors, and other staff involved in the examination process.

The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, will be strictly enforced, and any malpractice or irregularity will lead to immediate legal action, including the filing of cognisable and non-bailable offenses.

To prevent cheating during the exams, photocopy centers within a 500-meter radius of the exam centers will remain closed, and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be imposed around the centers, it said.

"The Maharashtra State Board has urged all students, parents, teachers, and exam-related personnel to fully cooperate with these measures to ensure a fair and smooth examination process," the statement said.