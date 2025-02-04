BMC Budget 2025 was presented by Gagrani, the state-appointed administrator of the civic body was around 14.19 per cent more than the budget estimate of Rs 65180.79 crore for the year 2024-25

BMC on Tuesday presented its budget.

India's richest municipal corporation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented the budget for the upcoming financial year 2025-26. The budget was presented at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai on Tuesday, February 4.

The Mumbai civic body plans to upgrade the city's infrastructure, improve traffic decongestion, and enhance urban mobility in Mumbai.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presented the BMC budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

BMC Budget 2025 was presented by Gagrani, the state-appointed administrator of the civic body was around 14.19 per cent more than the budget estimate of Rs 65180.79 crore for the year 2024-25.

The budget is the third consecutive one presented to an administrator, as Mumbai continues to function under administrator rule since the term of its corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

Sectors like infrastructure, environment, roads etc. had high expectations from the BMC Budget 2025.

Among the prominent Mumbai projects, the Nariman Point to Worli Coastal Road has been allocated Rs 1,516.31 crore.

The budget also mentioned about the completion of major projects in the city and deadlines for the ongoing and upcoming projects by the civic body.

Key announcements include the following-

Enhanced Road Network



Approximately 1,333 k.m. roads concretised till now

Phase-I (Jan 2023): 698 roads (324 km); 187 completed (26%), rest in progress.

Phase-II (Dec 2024): 1,420 roads (377 km); 720 works started in Dec 2024.

75% work of Phase-I and 50% work of Phase-II is proposed to be completed before June 2025.

Special projects of construction and improvement of various roads in Greater Mumbai are undertaken.

Expert Guidance is being taken from IIT Bombay

Traffic Measures for Decongestion

Bhumipoojan of Access Control Project for improvement of one junction on EEH and three junctions on WEH.

Parking App to be set up for booking vehicle slots in advance along with online payment.

Implementation of Area Traffic Control (ATC) System in Greater Mumbai is in progress.

Multilevel Robotic Car Parking

Work orders have been issued for 194 capacity multilevel Car parking near Apsara Pen Shop, Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) in A Ward. Also, tender process for 640 Four Wheelers and 112 Two Wheeler space at Worli Engineering Hub in G/S ward and contractor has been appointed. In future the parking space available will be for Urban Mobility. The budget provision for the proposed work is Rs 200 crore.

Walkability

‘Universal Footpath Policy’ is already formulated and proposed to be implemented in Greater Mumbai.

Focusing on creating more liveable, pedestrian friendly and differentially abled friendly footpaths.

"Budget Estimate 2025-26 for Roads and Traffic Department is Rs 5100 crore," the budget document states.

Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project

Operational Routes: Currently, south bound carriageway from Bandra Worli Sea-Link to Princess Street Flyover and north bound carriageway from Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Marg (Marine Drive) to Bandra Worli Sea-Linkhave been operational since 27.01.2025 between 7 am to 12 midnight for all days.

Project Progress: 94.50% work completed till date and balance work scheduled for completion by May 2025

Impact: This project has proven to be a game changer, decongesting the current routes and significantly reducing travel time, fuel cost and pollution.

The budget document states that the Budget Estimate 2025-26 for Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project is Rs 1507.24 crore

Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Project and GMLR Connector

Aligned from Versova Interchange to Dahisar Interchange of Coastal Road along with an elevated connector to thestart point of GMLR in Goregaon East.

Features India’s biggest tunnels with 14.2 m dia.

Road capacity: About 78,000 PCUs (Versova to Malad) and 62,000 PCUs (Malad to Dahisar) per day.

Will connect southern tip and western suburbs of Mumbai with Mulund and Thane.

Travel time from Versova to Dahisar to reduce by 30 to 40 minutes and Carbon emission is expected to lower by 48 % i.e. from 22,500 KMT to 11,500 KMT

Budget Estimate 2025-26 for Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Project and Coastal Road Last Leg: Rs 4300 crore, the budget mentioned.

Elevated Road from Dahisar (W) to Bhayandar (W) (Coastal Road Last Leg)

For faster commute through a signal-free route to connect Mumbai and Bhayandar City.

Road capacity - About 75,000 PCUs per day.

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR)

Phase-3 inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on 13th July, 2024.

13m dia. underground Twin Tunnel through Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey, saving huge capital coston part of land acquisition without adversely affecting environment.

Entire Project is planned to be completed by the year 2028.

Current travel time reduced from 90 minutes to 25 minutes.

A key factor in improving East-West connectivity in the Suburbs of Mumbai as well as in Thane.

The Budget Estimates 2025-26 for GMLR Project is Rs 1958.73 crore.

Urban Mobility

BMC is striving to complete the construction of ROBs at Vikhroli Bridge, Nahur Bridge (Phase-1), Gokhale Bridge and Carnac Bridge before monsoon and open the same for traffic. Also, the contract period for the work of Belasis Bridge is till April 2026. But, BMC intends to complete the same before stipulated timeline and open it for traffic by the end of 2025.

Projects in Progress

Demolition & Reconstruction of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge at Andheri

PUP connecting Nehru Science Center to Nehru Planetarium and bridge over Nalla adjacent to Nehru Science Center

Construction of 2 ROBs on Dr. E. Moses Road and Keshavrao Khadey Marg near Mahalaxmi Railway Station

Extension of Cable Stayed ROB on East side of Mahalaxmi Station up to S Bridge junction and diversion of one arm of underconstruction ROB on the western side

Demolition and reconstruction of access roads to the Belasis Bridge (ROB) between Mumbai Central and Grant Road RailwayStation

Flyover from Juhu-Versova Road to C.D. Barfiwala Road at JVPD Junction in Andheri

New Bridge (Phase-II) over Oshiwara Nalla on S.V. Road

Extension of Mrunaltai Gore Flyover across Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road in P/South ward

Vital Projects of BMC

A request has been made to the State Government to declare BMC’s Prestigious Projects such as Mumbai CoastalRoad (South) Project, GMLR, Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Project (Versova to Dahisar), Elevated Road fromLink Road to Dahisar (W) to Mira-Bhayander (W) (Coastal Road Last Leg) as Vital Urban Transport Projectsunder section 124B (2-1A) of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.