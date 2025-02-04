The BMC budget for 2025-26 ensures continued funding for major civic works, including coastal roads, sewage disposal, and the Mumbai Eye project, aiming to transform the city’s infrastructure and urban landscape.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has presented its highest-ever budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking a significant milestone in the city's civic development. This budget is the third consecutive one presented to an administrator, as Mumbai continues to function under administrator rule since the term of its corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

Despite the administrative changes, the BMC has ensured that crucial ongoing civic works and mega projects across the city will not be impacted. The budget has allocated substantial sums for several key projects, guaranteeing their continuation and progress. Among the prominent projects, the Nariman Point to Worli Coastal Road has been allocated Rs 1,516.31 crore. This project, a crucial infrastructure development, aims to improve connectivity along the western coastline of Mumbai, benefiting thousands of commuters daily.

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), another significant infrastructure project, has received an allocation of Rs 1,958.73 crore. This 12-kilometre link road is expected to ease the movement of people between the western and eastern suburbs, improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion.

Mumbai's coastal road network continues to expand with a proposed Rs 4,000 crore earmarked for the Versova Dahisar Coastal Road. This new addition will provide better traffic management and help connect various suburbs along the western coastline. Additionally, ongoing road concretisation projects across the city have been allocated Rs 3,111.07 crore, with the aim of enhancing the quality of the city's road network and improving overall commuting conditions.

Further bolstering the city’s infrastructure development, the BMC has set aside Rs 5,545 crore for the Sewage Disposal Project, aimed at modernising and expanding the city’s sewage management systems. The Water Tunnel Project has been allocated approximately Rs 4,000 crore, ensuring a steady and reliable water supply to Mumbai’s growing population. Additionally, the River Rejuvenation Project, which focuses on restoring and enhancing the city's river systems, has been allocated Rs 900 crore to make significant strides in this important environmental initiative.

In the healthcare sector, the redevelopment of Sion Hospital has received a provision of Rs 245 crore, aiming to upgrade the facility and enhance healthcare services for the city’s residents. The budget also allocates Rs 1,300 crore for the redevelopment of colonies for solid waste management workers, which is a vital step in improving the working and living conditions of those who play a critical role in the city’s waste management system.

A significant highlight of the BMC’s budget for 2025-26 is the proposal for the construction of the ‘Mumbai Eye,’ a giant Ferris wheel modelled after the London Eye. This proposed project aims to create a major tourist attraction, offering panoramic views of the city. The Mumbai Eye will be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the location yet to be determined. It will feature air-conditioned, sealed passenger capsules, each capable of holding up to 25 people.

The project, which was initially envisioned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) back in 2011, has been revived by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2023. Although previous attempts to bring this attraction to life have failed, the new proposal has sparked renewed interest, with the Bandra Reclamation promenade proposed as a possible location.