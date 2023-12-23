Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised

18.47 km long road development to revolutionise Mumbai’s connectivity by 2027

The connector between Versova and Dahisar is part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project. Representation Pic/Rane Ashish

BMC has finalised a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore for the Versova Dahisar Coastal Road The project is set to be completed within the next four years, by 2027 The estimated construction cost will rise to Rs 24,000 crore after including the GST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore for the Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project. The project is set to be completed within the next four years, by 2027. The estimated construction cost will rise to Rs 24,000 crore after including the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

“The BMC has finalised contracts with six companies for this 18.47 km-long project, split into six parts as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project,” stated an official. “We’ve selected the companies for the project, and we’ll soon issue a work order.”

According to officials, the state government plans to establish a high-speed corridor from south Mumbai to Palghar through the Thane district. The projects from Nariman Point to Worli are in their final stages, and work on the Bandra to Worli project is ongoing. Following these, the BMC has taken on the Versova to Dahisar connector project.

The Maharashtra State Road Development is constructing the Bandra to Versova sea link. The Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) will start from Versova, connecting to Dahisar and the proposed Dahisar-Mira Road connector. The VDLR consists of six stages, including elevated roads, cable-stayed bridges, and tunnels. The project is expected to be completed in four years after the contractor’s appointment, covering a length of approximately 18.47 kilometres, with four lanes on each side.

Later, this road will link to the Dahisar-Mira Road connector. The State Government plans to extend the high-speed corridor to Palghar, offering an alternative to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad road and the Western Express Highway of Mumbai.

As per BMC documents, the total estimated cost, including taxes, various charges, land acquisition for the junkyard, and consultancy, amounts to around Rs 17,181 crore, with land acquisition costs estimated at Rs 1,319 crore—an additional expense compared to the project’s construction cost.