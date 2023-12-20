Mumbai: ‘Extend Jawahar Road connectivity to AGLR’

Extension to Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will reduce traffic congestion on internal roads, say residents

The stretch of road that was cleared of illegal hawkers and parked vehicles. Pic/Shadab Khan

BMC removed encroachment and illegal parking on the Jawahar Road Now residents of Ghatkopar are demanding that the civic body works on the entire stretch BMC action resulted in new connectivity between Jawahar Road to Pant Nagar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed encroachment and illegal parking on the Jawahar Road connector in Ghatkopar East a couple of months ago. Now residents of Ghatkopar are demanding that the civic body works on the entire stretch of the connector up to the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR).

mid-day reported on the issue of illegal parking and hawkers' encroachment on the Jawahar Road connector on December 23, 2022. Following the report, the BMC removed illegal parking and hawkers along a 300-metre stretch of road that was constructed in 2021 as a part of the connector Jawahar Road to AGLR. The BMC action resulted in new connectivity between Jawahar Road to Pant Nagar.

Civic activist Bhaskar Chavan said that the road remained unused for two years due to illegal parking and hawkers along the stretch. “Now motorists can use at least this 300-350-meter stretch of road,” Chavan said, adding that civic officials should focus on connecting this road further to the AGLR, which will help reduce traffic from Pant Nagar.

“At least in the first stage, BMC should extend this road till Ankush Gawde Marg of Pant Nagar, which will help reduce traffic from Raigad Chowk and Patel Chowk. Also, this will be a straight route from M G Road to Pant Nagar,” Chavan said. According to a report, the BMC spent R25 crore on the construction of the road so far.

BMC officials claim the road is now free from illegal parking and hawkers. However, there are around 23 to 25 structures that are yet to be removed to take the connectivity beyond Pant Nagar.

“This is a crucial connectivity link between Jawahar Road to AGLR,” said Bhalchandra Shirsat, former corporator. He added that if the authorities connect missing links of roads and open new connectivity it will reduce traffic connection. “The BMC need to focus on priority to connect missing links and on road widening,” he said.

According to Shirsat, the BMC has successfully removed and protected the road from illegal parking, but it is now time to connect this road to the AGLR. “As Jawahar Road is further connected to the congested M G Road, if this road fully connects to the AGLR, it will reduce traffic on the internal roads of Ghatkopar,” Shirsat said.

Rs 25cr

Amount spent on stretch up to Pant Nagar