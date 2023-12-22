Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation approves Rs 18,000 cr Versova-Dahisar coastal road project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a contract worth Rs 18,000 crores for the Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project, a key component of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The construction is expected to be completed within the next four years, by 2027 BMC has selected six companies to handle different sections of the 18.47 km long road Maha govt has already progressed with Nariman Point to Worli & Bandra to Worli projects

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a contract worth Rs 18,000 crores for the Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project, a key component of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The construction is expected to be completed within the next four years, by 2027, with the total cost reaching Rs 24,000 crores, inclusive of the Goods and Service Tax.

BMC has selected six companies to handle different sections of the 18.47 km long road. The project is part of the larger initiative to create a high-speed corridor from South Mumbai to Palghar through Thane district. The state government has already progressed with the Nariman Point to Worli and Bandra to Worli projects. Following these, the BMC has taken up the Versova to Dahisar connector.

The Maharashtra State Road Development is simultaneously working on the Bandra to Versova sea link. The Versova Dahisar Coastal Road (VDLR) will connect Versova to Dahisar in six stages, incorporating elevated roads, cable-stayed bridges, and tunnels. The project is slated for completion in four years from the contractor's appointment, with a total road length of approximately 18.47 kilometers and four lanes on each side.

The road will eventually link to the Dahisar Mira Road connector as part of the government's plan to extend the high-speed corridor to Palghar, providing an alternative to the Mumbai Ahmedabad road and the Western Express Highway of Mumbai.

BMC documents indicate additional costs, including taxes, various charges, land acquisition for the junkyard, and consultant fees, totaling around Rs 17,181 crores. The land acquisition cost alone is estimated at Rs 1,319 crores.

The initial 4.5-kilometer elevated section of the project will conclude at Bangur Nagar Goregoan, with APCO Infra Tech securing the contract as the lowest bidder. Subsequently, there is a 1.66 km stretch from Bangur Nagar to Mindspace Malad, and the elevated road connecting Mindspace to the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, covering a distance of 4.46 km. The lowest bidders for this segment are J Kumar Infra tech and NCC Limited.

The following phase involves a tunnel from Mindspace to Charkop, with both the north and south-bound tunnels measuring 3.90 km each. Megha Engineering company will be responsible for constructing both tunnels, and BMC plans to issue separate tenders for each side tunnel. Moving forward, the fourth phase encompasses a 3.78 km stretch from Charkop to Gorai, featuring an elevated road, bridge, and interchange, with L&T Company securing the lowest bid.

The final phase, spanning 3.69 km from Gorai to Dahisar, has been awarded to SPCO Infra Tech as the lowest bidder.