Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Maharashtra's Thane

Updated on: 11 February,2025 09:40 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

An official said that the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused while probing a case of theft registered in Dombivili

Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Maharashtra's Thane

Representational Pic/File

Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Maharashtra's Thane
The police have arrested a man allegedly involved in at least 50 cases of house-breaking and theft cases in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported the PTI.


The accused who has been identified as 47-year-old Laxman Suresh Shivsharan, reportedly has a series of cases registered against him in Kalyan, Thane, Bhiwandi, Badlapur and Ambernath cities of the district, the police official said.


The official said that the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused while probing a case of theft registered in Dombivili.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said that officials of the crime unit had been monitoring the CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and nabbed him in Bhiwandi in Thane, according to the PTI.

He said Shivsharan admitted to committing several break-ins and thefts and revealed that he had handed over the stolen gold jewellery to another accused, Sukesh Muddanna Kotian (55), a resident of Mira Road, as per the PTI.

Sukesh Kotian was subsequently arrested as well.

The police have recovered stolen items, including 667 gms of gold worth Rs 53.41 lakh and Rs 78,900 cash, the news agency reported.

Chain snatcher held in Thane; Rs 9.28 lakh gold items seized

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains from people and recovered valuables of Rs 9.28 lakh from him in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The modus operandi of the accused was to pose as a policeman, concoct a story to deceive the victims and snatch their gold jewellery, Bhiwandi crime unit's senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said, as per the PTI.

During the probe into a chain-snatching case, the police received a tip and arrested the accused on February 8 from Vashind in Shahapur area, he said.

Stolen gold ornaments weighing 116 gm and valued at Rs 9.28 lakh were recovered from him, the official said.

The accused was involved in seven cases of chain-snatching under various police station limits in the district, the police added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

