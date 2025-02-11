The assault took place at Boisar railway station on Monday, an official said

A ticket clerk was allegedly beaten up by three persons at a railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district after he fined them for travelling without tickets, the government railway police (GRP) said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The assault took place at Boisar railway station on Monday, an official said.

He said the victim, a commercial cum ticket clerk (CCTC), was on duty on the railway bridge and asked the accused persons to show their tickets.

As the trio did not have tickets, the victim asked them to pay Rs 280 each as a fine. Angered by this, they allegedly beat him up, the official said.

He said the accused were identified as Utsav Vishal Kothi (20), Vishal Vasudeo Kothi (42), and Anil Gopalrao Raote (44), all residents of Dandipada of Boisar, but no arrest has been made so far, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Railways Act.

Two arrested for attempt to murder for assaulting man over parking dispute; two accused at large

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man over a parking dispute in Mulund in Mumbai, a police official said, reported the PTI.

Rahul Vasant Hande (25), Rohit Manohar Dethe (24) and two of their associates attacked Gurpreet Singh Baljit Singh Janjhua, he said.

"Jhanjua was trying to park his car. A motorcycle-borne man talking to a woman was obstructing his path. When Jhanjua asked him to move, an argument broke out. The man called three friends and attacked Jhanjua with knives, rods, sticks and stones, leaving him severely injured," the official said, according to the PTI.

Hande and Dethe were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, damage to property and other offences, while efforts are on to nab their two associates, he added.

(with PTI inputs)