The Palghar crime branch arrested four individuals, including the mastermind Aman Murad, for manufacturing and distributing Mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore. The drugs were being supplied across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

In the Palghar drugs manufacturing case, three Mira Road residents were arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Palghar late on Sunday night. All three accused, who work as cab drivers and food delivery personnel, were supplying drugs across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai at high rates.

On Sunday morning, the LCB raided Flat No. 103 at Colour City, Building No. 17, Katkar Pada, Boisar, Palghar, and seized approximately 1,208 grams of Mephedrone worth ₹2.42 crore from the house. They also arrested the mastermind, Aman Nain Murad (24).

Murad was transporting 5-10 grams of Mephedrone by train and delivering it to suppliers in Mira Road via local trains. He used to pack the drugs in polythene bags.

The three drug suppliers have been identified as Kalim Shakir Khan (24), a resident of Aashirwad Manzil, Kanungo Estate, Mira Road; Aman Arif Sayed (25), a resident of Diplomacy Building, Kanungo Estate; and Sunny Rajkumar Singh (29), a resident of New Panchvati Apartment, Mira Road.

According to crime branch officials, Murad had completed a Master’s in Science (M.Sc.) and was working in the chemical industry. However, after losing his job, he began manufacturing drugs in a rented house in Boisar over the past seven months.

During the investigation, crime branch officers discovered that Murad was in contact with the three accused—Kalim Khan, Aman Sayed, and Sunny Singh—who were working as cab drivers and food delivery agents.

The accused told the police, "A year ago, Murad met his three friends, who were involved in supplying and selling drugs across the city. He was confident that he could manufacture Mephedrone at home. He purchased all the necessary equipment and set up a laboratory inside his house. Murad also bought the raw materials needed to produce the drugs. Seven months ago, he successfully manufactured Mephedrone and sold it to his friends in Mira Road."

For the past seven months, Murad had been running a drug manufacturing operation from his house in Boisar.

The Local Crime Branch team, including PI Pradeep Patil, API Anil Vhatkar, PSI Ganpat Sule, PSI Swapnil Sawant Desai, PSI Rohit Khot, PSI Sunil Nalavade, and PSI Wagh, along with LCB staff, received information about the accused's drug-making activities. The crime branch raided the house on Saturday morning and seized drugs worth ₹2.42 crore.

An FIR has been registered at Boisar Police Station, and the crime branch is conducting further investigations.