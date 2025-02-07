The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 27-year-old drug peddler in Goregaon, seizing MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh. A loaded pistol was also recovered from his residence, raising serious security concerns.

File Pic

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 has arrested a 27-year-old man in possession of narcotics worth Rs 4.5 lakh. During a search of his residence, officers also recovered a pistol and two live cartridges, raising serious security concerns.

Acting on a tip-off and under the guidance of senior officers, the Crime Branch Unit XI team raided a flat in Amy Complex, located in the Ram Mandir area of Goregaon West, on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Uzair Niaz Khan (27), was taken into custody.

During the search, police seized approximately 23 grams of MD (Mephedrone) valued at ₹4.5 lakh, along with an electronic weighing machine, allegedly used for measuring and packaging the drugs for sale.

While inspecting the premises, officers examined a chair frequently used by the accused and were shocked to discover a pistol hidden beside it, along with two live cartridges. A police officer stated, "Had we not been cautious, a major incident could have occurred." When questioned, Khan claimed he kept the weapon as a hobby.

The presence of a firearm in the possession of a drug peddler highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face during such operations. Officials noted that if the accused had not been restrained in time, he could have accessed the weapon, potentially leading to a violent confrontation.

Further investigation revealed that Khan is a habitual offender with a history of drug peddling. He had previously been arrested by the Oshiwara and Goregaon police for similar offences.

An officer confirmed, "The accused has been booked and arrested under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway."

The police are now probing Khan’s drug network, the source of the recovered firearm, and possible links to larger criminal syndicates.

Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam

A 78-year-old retired manager of a multinational bank has become the latest victim of a digital arrest scam, losing Rs 2.3 lakh to cyber fraudsters. The complainant, a Daulat Nagar Borivli East resident, received a call last month from an individual posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer. The call was then transferred to someone claiming to be an officer from the Andheri Crime Branch, who alleged that the complainant was involved in a large hawala racket.

“The caller claimed that the Andheri Crime Branch was investigating the case and, as part of the investigation, they needed to place me under house arrest,” the complainant stated. When he asked what house arrest meant, he was informed that he could not leave his home and was required to send updates every two minutes about the whereabouts of everyone in the household. The fraudsters then instructed the complainant to transfer the money from his bank account to a specified account under the pretext of verifying his bank details. The complainant transferred Rs 2.3 lakh via RTGS to the account. They assured the money would be returned within two hours.

However, when the money wasn’t returned, the complainant grew suspicious. He tried calling the accused, but they did not answer his calls. Realising he had been cheated, he filed a complaint at Kasturba Marg Police. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway,” said an officer from Kasturba Marg police station.