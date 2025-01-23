Known for his involvement in extortion, robbery, and other criminal activities, Rao has been a key associate of Chhota Rajan

Notorious gangster DK Rao. File Pic

Listen to this article Gangster DK Rao arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with extortion case x 00:00

Notorious gangster DK Rao has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case. Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

DK Rao is a notorious gangster in Mumbai with a long criminal history. Known for his involvement in extortion, robbery, and other criminal activities, Rao has been a key associate of Chhota Rajan. Rao gained notoriety for his role in orchestrating extortion rackets targeting businessmen and developers in Mumbai. Over the years, he has been arrested multiple times for various offences.

The Anti-Extortion Cell, Crime Branch, Mumbai, received a complaint from a hotelier alleging that gangster D.K. Rao, along with six others, conspired to take over his hotel, demanded Rs 2.5 crore as extortion money, and issued death threats.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All seven accused, including D.K. Rao, have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Chhota Rajan gang member arrested after 16 years in Mumbai

Earlier, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who was absconding in an attempt to murder case for 16 years, has been arrested from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, police said.

Vilas Balaram Pawar, alias Raju, aged 62, was nabbed by a team from the Deonar Police Station in the Chembur area on January 2, an officer said.

The police officer stated that Pawar is involved in serious crimes such as murder and attempt to murder and has cases registered against him under the Arms Act.

According to news agency PTI, Pawar had allegedly shot and injured a man in Ghatla village in 1992 and was arrested in the case. The accused was released on bail in 2008, and had since remained absconding, the official said, adding that Pawar kept changing his location to evade arrest.

He lived in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai and supplied labour to construction sites, police said.

According to the officer, the accused was an active member of the Chhota Rajan gang and was involved in gunning down a man in Dadar in the 1990s, stated PTI.

The officer said Pawar was produced before a court on Friday and was remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)