Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shut down trolls who claimed he has no work after moving out of Mumbai. The filmmaker revealed that he has five film set to release this year

Anurag Kashyap

Listen to this article 'I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan': Anurag Kashyap stresses he has not left filmmaking x 00:00

A day after coming down heavily on the Censor Board and the Brahmin community over the Phule film controversy, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap clarified that he has not quit filmmaking. He also revealed that he has five films scheduled for release this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Kashyap says he is busier than ever

Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter handle early Friday and emphasized that while he may have relocated, he hasn't left filmmaking.

"I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone — I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be, I don’t make as much money). I don’t have dates until 2028."

I have relocated cities.i have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan ( I have to be, I don’t make

As much money😂) I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out… — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 17, 2025

He continued, "I have five directorials hopefully coming out this year — or maybe three now, and two early next year. I have the longest IMDb [page], and I’m so employed that I say no to three projects a day. So please go suck your own c@&₹ — or if you’re flexible enough, lick your own a&&," he added, seemingly in response to online trolls.

Anurag Kashyap on moving out of Mumbai

In March this year, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker confirmed that he has moved out of Mumbai. In an interview with The Hindu, Kashyap said, "I’ve left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

According to several reports, Kashyap has shifted his base to Bengaluru. Reflecting on the move, he said, "A city is not just its structures but also its people. And here, they pull you down."

The Kennedy director also mentioned that many filmmakers have already quietly left Mumbai. "The biggest exodus is to the Middle East, especially Dubai. Others have relocated to Portugal, London, Germany, and the US. And these are mainstream filmmakers I’m talking about," he added.

Why Anurag Kashyap left Mumbai

Kashyap, known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Sacred Games, blamed the profit-driven mindset of the industry for his decision.

"The joy of filmmaking is sucked out. It now comes at a cost — which makes my producer start thinking about profits and margins even before the film begins. It becomes about how to sell the film, not how to make it. That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year I am moving to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I’ll die out as an old man."

He added, "I’m so disappointed by my own industry. Not just disappointed — I’m disgusted by the mindset. A script like Manjummel Boys would never be made in Hindi. But when it becomes a hit, suddenly a Hindi filmmaker or producer will say, ‘Let’s remake it.’ They’ll call me the next day asking, ‘Do you know the filmmaker? Can we get the remake rights?’ This is the mindset here. They just want to remake what’s already worked. They don’t try anything new unless it has a reference point. I’m so disgusted."