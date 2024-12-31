Friends not only save building stray shot at by a resident, but also raise funds for its treatment

Ayush Singh, Aditya Samant, Sumit Singh, Kaynath Gaikwad, Siddhi Surve and Shaan Sawant

Wolfy, the dog who was shot at with an airgun in Andheri West early Sunday morning, owes his life to six friends, who pooled together their resources and borrowed funds from friends immediately after the incident to ensure the canine’s survival.

Together, they managed to collect Rs 15,000 to pay the hospital’s deposit and get the dog, who had lost a significant amount of blood, admitted.

The Oshiwara police seized two airguns from a flat at the Shantivan Complex and interrogated a man and his son residing there, but both denied having shot the dog. The duo was detained. The six friends—Kaynath Gaikwad, 24; Sumit Singh, 23; Aditya Samant, 21; Ayush Singh, 24; Siddhi Surve, 23 and Shaan Sawant, 21—are all residents of Shantivan Complex or surrounding areas.

Kaynath told mid-day, “Around 2 am on Sunday when we were all in the society compound, we heard a loud gunshot. We then saw Wolfy running frantically. He ran to the parking area to take shelter. We noticed something was wrong and saw blood on his body along with bullet marks. Aditya Samant and I immediately rushed Wolfy to the Vetic Pet Hospital in Andheri in an autorickshaw, while our other friends followed on bikes.”

“The hospital staff informed us that we needed to pay a deposit of Rs 20,000, which was a huge amount for us. We pooled our pocket money and borrowed from friends, managing to gather Rs 15,000. We stayed at the hospital the entire night. Although we couldn’t pay the full amount, many NGOs and society members arrived in the morning to help cover the remaining expenses. Thankfully, we admitted Wolfy to the hospital within 15 minutes. He had lost a lot of blood, but during the auto ride, we tried to stop the bleeding using napkins and pieces of cloth,” she added.

Seven to eight stray dogs live in Shantivan Complex, and Wolfy has been staying there for the past three years. Society members describe him as friendly and playful. They stated that the canine recognises every society member and has never barked at anyone.

PoliceSpeak

Anand Pagare, additional in-charge of the Oshiwara police station, said, “We have seized two airguns from a flat in the building. We are in the process of examining the airguns and will take appropriate action very soon.”