A CCTV footage grab of the stray dog attack. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

Listen to this article Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Maharashtra's Kalyan x 00:00

A horrifying incident occurred near Titwala's Regency Complex in Kalyan area of Thane district in Maharashtra, where a woman was attacked by four stray dogs. Later, the pack of dogs dragged her, leaving her seriously injured.

The woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral, creating a sense of fear in the area.

According to reports, the incident took place around 1 a.m. last night in the camp area of Regency Complex in Titwala, where a pack of dogs attacked a 68-year-old woman. Not only did the dogs attack, but they also dragged the woman for about 50 meters. Later, some people rushed to the spot, and the dogs fled. The woman sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Speaking about the incident, a doctor from a government hospital stated that the injured woman was brought to Goveli Hospital around 3 a.m. Due to deep wounds on her head, legs, and hands, the woman was severely injured. She was in no condition to speak. After initial treatment, she was sent to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. However, seeing her condition worsening, doctors referred her to Kalwa Hospital. From there, she was transferred to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Her condition is described as critical.

Local residents have expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dogs in the area, which poses a risk to the safety of children, elderly people, and passersby.

The residents allege that the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is ignoring this serious issue. If immediate action is not taken, such incidents may increase, becoming a major concern for the local population.

The residents have demanded that the authorities take strong measures to control the stray dog population and ensure safety so that such incidents do not occur in the future.