Dog called Gulfi is in critical condition at Andheri vet clinic; police register FIR

Stray dog Gulfi on ventilator support

Oshiwara: Housing society dog shot at with air gun

The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR against an unknown person who allegedly shot at a stray dog named Gulfi with an airgun inside a housing complex in Andheri West. The dog is in critical condition and on ventilator support at an Andheri-based veterinary care facility. Police suspect that someone from the society shot at the dog.

X-ray reports show the pellet still lodged inside Gulfi’s body

The incident occurred at Shantivan Complex in Andheri West early Sunday morning. A group of youths from the society heard the sound of an airgun going off and Gulfi scream in pain. They rushed him to the clinic, where he now requires surgery. The airgun pellet is still lodged inside his body. Gulfi’s feeder Rita Taneja and TV actress Pooja Yadav, who runs World of Whiskers Animal Foundation, rushed to the spot to help the dog.

Speaking to mid-day, Shantivan Complex building number 2 society secretary Roshan Mansukhani said, “We are helping the cops and also checking footage from all possible CCTV cameras to identify the culprit. All of us dog lovers should come together for justice for Gulfi. The shooter should get the strictest punishment. The dog’s condition is still critical.”



A badly injured Gulfi with his caretaker, actress Pooja Yadav

Yadav is currently taking care of the dog and also coordinating with the cops. She told mid-day, “Gulfi is on ventilator support as he has lost too much blood. The police and residents have been cooperating very well. The accused should get caught at the earliest.” Speaking with mid-day, Anand Pagare, Oshiwara police station additional in-charge, said, “We have registered an FIR against unknown people for injuring a stray dog with an airgun. We are checking CCTV footage to nab the accused.”