Despite a stay on Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) notices till June 15 — issued following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil — tanker operators have refused to withdraw their strike

Tankers remain parked outside the filling station at Mahim, on Saturday. File pic

In a decisive move to prevent disruption in water supply amid the ongoing indefinite strike by tanker operators, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to requisition private water tankers, wells, and borewells within city limits.

Acting under Sections 34(a) and 65(1) of the Disaster Management Act, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed the implementation of a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for ward-wise coordination of water supply.

The SOP outlines the following key measures:

Joint requisition orders for private tankers, drivers, and staff will be issued by BMC’s Legal and Disaster Management departments.

The Transport Commissioner will oversee vehicle deployment to BMC ward teams by Sunday evening.

Assistant Commissioners of each ward will lead dedicated teams comprising water works engineers, pest control staff, health officers, account officers, Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspectors, and local police.

Requisition requests from housing societies will be submitted to Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs), along with documentation of past tanker supply. Societies will pay market rates with a 25% administrative charge via cash or Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

Requisitioned tankers will be deployed to designated filling stations, each of which will have police protection.

Payments to tanker owners will be processed based on verified delivery receipts.

Ward teams will supervise daily operations, with oversight from zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Additional funds for operational expenses, including fuel, will be allocated by Accounts Officers, with proper documentation to be maintained.

Meanwhile, as thousands of residents struggle with inconvenience due to suspended tanker services, the Mumbai water crisis is having a severe impact on the owners and workers also who depend on this business for survival. Many tanker owners had bought their vehicles on loans, and with operations halted, they are now unable to pay EMIs, let alone salaries for drivers, cleaners, and managers.