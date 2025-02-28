Considering the increasing population of Mira-Bhayander and the increasing number of vehicle owners, the government has issued a decision to start the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office on Friday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said

Pratap Sarnaik.

The Mira-Bhayander in Thane district of Maharashtra has been allotted a new Regional Transport Office (RTO) with registration series of MH 58, the officials said on Friday.

The 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office in the state has been approved in Mira-Bhayander by the Maharashtra government.

The spacious office will be built on the land acquired by the government in Uttan in the future, the officials said.

Considering the increasing population of Mira-Bhayander and the increasing number of vehicle owners, the government has issued a decision to start the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office on Friday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, adding that he had been as a local public representative, trying for it for several years.

"My efforts have finally been successful," Pratap Sarnaik said.