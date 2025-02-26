Breaking News
Newly constructed Mira-Bhayandar Civil Court building to be inaugurated on March 8

Updated on: 26 February,2025 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The new Civil Court building will relieve the citizens of Mira-Bhayandar from the need to travel to Thane for court-related work, an official statement said

The newly constructed Mira-Bhayandar Civil Court building in Thane district of Maharashtra will be inaugurated on March 8 by Supreme Court Judge Justice Abhay Oak, an official statement said on Wednesday.


According to the statement, the event will be attended by District Guardian Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, local representatives, and officials from the District Bar Association.


It said that the Mira-Bhayandar city's population is rapidly growing, and residents often need to travel to Thane for administrative and judicial work and to save the citizens time, and to prevent them from unnecessary financial strain, local representatives, including Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, started efforts in 2009 to bring administrative and judicial offices closer to the city.


It further said that as part of the initiative, Pratap Sarnaik continuously advocated for a Civil Court in Mira-Bhayandar.

"The inauguration ceremony will be held on March 8 at 11 am, with Justice Abhay Oak of the Supreme Court officiating. The event will also see the presence of Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. The new Civil Court building will relieve the citizens of Mira-Bhayandar from the need to travel to Thane for court-related work. Both the local lawyer association and the general public have expressed their happiness about this development," the statement said.

Pratap Sarnaik inspected the new Civil Court building and directed the concerned officials from the Public Works Department to complete the interior decoration and other work by March 2, it said.

Pune rape case: Security guards at Swargate bus station to replaced; inquiry ordered, says Sarnaik

Meanwhile, Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday directed that all security guards employed at the Swargate bus station in Pune should be replaced following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus and ordered an inquiry into the incident, reported the PTI.

At least 23 security guards are employed at the Swargate bus station in Pune.

The rape on the premises of one of the busiest bus junctions of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) created outrage in the state.

The incident took place on early Tuesday morning.

Pratap Sarnaik directed MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct a departmental inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report in seven days, an official statement said, according to the PTI.

The bus station in-charge and depot manager should be suspended immediately if found guilty of negligence, the minister said.

Pratap Sarnaik also called an urgent meeting of senior MSRTC officials in Mumbai on Thursday to review safety measures for women passengers, and some concrete decisions are expected, the release said, as per the PTI.

