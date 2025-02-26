A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on early Tuesday morning at the busy Swargate station

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday protested against the Pune rape case and reportedly vandalised the security office of the Swargate bus station, the PTI reported.

According to the news agency, the protesters led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More on Wednesday allegedly vandalised the security office at the Swargate bus station in the city after a woman was allegedly raped inside an Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the premises.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers allegedly smashed the window panes and furniture inside the security office while women activists shouted slogans against the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the incident.

The accused was later identified as Dattatraya Gade.

The police said that the suspect is a petty criminal and the police have formed at least eight teams to track and nab him, said a police official.

Datta Gade, had cases of theft and chain snatching registered against him, said a Swargate police station official.

According to the victim, when she was waiting for a bus for Paithan at one of the platforms around 5.30 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and said the bus had arrived at another platform, according to the PTI.

He then took her to an empty bus parked at a deserted spot on the sprawling station premises. It was still dark, and when she boarded the bus, he followed her inside and raped her before fleeing, the woman told police.

The police while investigating the matter identified the accused from a CCTV footage, and multiple teams have been formed to track him down, the official said.

A manhunt has been launched after a man with a criminal record allegedly raped the woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the busy Swargate bus stand in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident has sparked outrage among Pune residents, raising concerns about security at public transport hubs leading to protests by political outfits.

(with PTI inputs)