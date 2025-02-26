Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune 26 year old woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Swargate

Pune: 26-year-old woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Swargate

Updated on: 26 February,2025 02:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The suspect approximately 35 years old and a resident of Shikrapur, has a prior criminal record with two robbery cases registered against him

Pune: 26-year-old woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Swargate

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Pune: 26-year-old woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Swargate
x
00:00

A distressing incident occurred at Pune's Swargate ST Bus Stand early Wednesday morning, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shivshahi bus.


The Swargate police are investigating the case. The suspect, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, approximately 35 years old and a resident of Shikrapur, has a prior criminal record with two robbery cases registered against him.


According to the police, the victim arrived at the bus stand around 5:30 AM, intending to travel to her hometown, Phaltan. Gade reportedly misled her, claiming that the bus to Phaltan would depart from a different platform and persuaded her to follow him to a secluded Shivshahi bus. Once inside the dimly lit vehicle, he allegedly locked the door and assaulted her. Following the attack, the woman initially left for Phaltan but decided to return midway and reported the incident to the Swargate Police Station.


In response, law enforcement officials promptly reviewed CCTV footage from the bus stand, leading to the identification of the suspect. Eight police teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend Gade.

The incident has sparked outrage among Pune residents, raising concerns about security at public transport hubs. The Swargate bus depot, a busy transit point in the city, remains crowded throughout the day. Commuters, especially women travelling for education and employment, expressed shock that such a crime could occur in a public place.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune pune news Crime News maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK