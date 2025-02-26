Pune: 26-year-old woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Swargate

The suspect approximately 35 years old and a resident of Shikrapur, has a prior criminal record with two robbery cases registered against him

A distressing incident occurred at Pune's Swargate ST Bus Stand early Wednesday morning, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shivshahi bus.

The Swargate police are investigating the case. The suspect, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, approximately 35 years old and a resident of Shikrapur, has a prior criminal record with two robbery cases registered against him.

According to the police, the victim arrived at the bus stand around 5:30 AM, intending to travel to her hometown, Phaltan. Gade reportedly misled her, claiming that the bus to Phaltan would depart from a different platform and persuaded her to follow him to a secluded Shivshahi bus. Once inside the dimly lit vehicle, he allegedly locked the door and assaulted her. Following the attack, the woman initially left for Phaltan but decided to return midway and reported the incident to the Swargate Police Station.

In response, law enforcement officials promptly reviewed CCTV footage from the bus stand, leading to the identification of the suspect. Eight police teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend Gade.

The incident has sparked outrage among Pune residents, raising concerns about security at public transport hubs. The Swargate bus depot, a busy transit point in the city, remains crowded throughout the day. Commuters, especially women travelling for education and employment, expressed shock that such a crime could occur in a public place.