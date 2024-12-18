DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Pune City Police said that a case is being registered against the 39-year-old accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Pune Police have apprehended a male dance teacher of a private English medium school in Pune city for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student, officials said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the teacher on Monday, inappropriately touched the student, who then reported the incident to the school counsellor. The school principal after getting to know about the incident, subsequently notified the parents and the police.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Pune City Police said that a case is being registered against the 39-year-old accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police also revealed that the same teacher is also accused of inappropriately touching another 10-year-old student, and a separate case will be registered in connection with this incident, reported ANI.

"The police team went to the crime scene, gathering all the facts. An offence is being registered, and the accused has been apprehended immediately. There are two separate offences being registered against the same accused for sexually abusing two students, one FIR is registered while the process of the second one is underway. Police are ascertaining all the facts legally to investigate the matter further," DCP Kadam told ANI.

Thane spa owner booked for raping employee under pretext of marriage

Police have registered a case against a spa owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a 25-year-old employee under the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused, who operated the spa in Airoli area, committed the committed on multiple occasions over the last nine months.

He allegedly raped the woman at her residence in Thane city after promising to marry her and to give her a salary hike, the official from Naupada police station said.

He also beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences when she refused to give in to his wishes, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Monday registered the case against the spa owner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2)(criminal intimidation).

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

