Police have arrested one of the three men accused in the Pune gang-rape case last week, a senior officer said on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the 21-year-old woman was raped in the Bopdev Ghar area on the outskirts of the city by the three accused on the night of October 3.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said one suspect has been arrested for the gang-rape and a search was on for his two associates involved in the crime.

The survivor's male friend was also assaulted by the trio, police said earlier.

The police had formed more than 60 teams to trace the suspects and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on them.

