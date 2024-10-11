Ayush Tayal (34), who was behind the wheel, fled from the spot after the accident; the police said that the driver was later tracked based on the CCTV footage and detained

Representative image

Listen to this article Pune: Sr executive of pvt firm held after death of food delivery man in hit-and-run x 00:00

A senior executive of a private firm in Pune was held by the police after he allegedly his car rammed into the two-wheeler of a food delivery agent killing him. The incident happened in the early hours of October 11 near Tadigutta in Pune's Mundhwa area, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a PTI report, Ayush Tayal (34), who was behind the wheel, fled from the spot after the accident. The police said that the driver was later tracked based on the CCTV footage and detained.

The deceased food delivery person has been identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh, stated PTI report.

STORY | Senior executive of private firm detained for hit-and-run death of food delivery man in Pune



READ: https://t.co/X1uPrmUk8r



VIDEO |



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/4RYKCTgfVy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2024

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil told PTI, "The car driven by Tayal crashed into Shaikh's bike. The accused fled the scene but was later detained after police used footage of CCTV cameras to identify the car and then track him down with its details."

Reportedly, Tayal is a senior executive at a firm in Ranjangaon MIDC. He was sent for a medical examination to ascertain whether he was intoxicated at the time of the accident, the PTI report added.

Tayal was booked by the police under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official further told PTI.

Pune Porsche car crash

In another incident earlier this year, a 17-year-old juvenile was allegedly driving the Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it hit a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the wee hours of May 19, killing a man and a woman, both young IT professionals.

The Prevention of Corruption Act was also invoked as the juvenile was accused of colluding with his parents, doctors from the government-run Sassoon Hospital and some middlemen to swap his blood samples, the official said, the news agency reported.

It is alleged that blood samples were replaced to hide the fact that the juvenile was drunk at the time, according to the PTI.

The Pune Police in Maharashtra later added charges of destruction of evidence and forgery as well as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the juvenile