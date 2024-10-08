The bus hit a stone wall on the roadside and overturned into a nearby stream; the incident occurred around 2 pm, police said, adding that all injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals

Representational Image

Listen to this article Kerala: KSRTC bus accident in Kozhikode, one dead, several injured x 00:00

A KSRTC bus carrying around 50 passengers was involved in an accident near Thiruvambady on Tuesday leading to the death of one woman and injuries to several others, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus hit a stone wall on the roadside and overturned into a nearby stream, they said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, police said, adding that all injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to visuals of the accident site, the bus was lying overturned on the bank of the stream with its front portion in the water.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever