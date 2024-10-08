Breaking News
Kerala: KSRTC bus accident in Kozhikode, one dead, several injured

Updated on: 08 October,2024 04:59 PM IST  |  Kozhikode(Kerala)
PTI |

The bus hit a stone wall on the roadside and overturned into a nearby stream; the incident occurred around 2 pm, police said, adding that all injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals

Representational Image

Kerala: KSRTC bus accident in Kozhikode, one dead, several injured
A KSRTC bus carrying around 50 passengers was involved in an accident near Thiruvambady on Tuesday leading to the death of one woman and injuries to several others, police said.


The bus hit a stone wall on the roadside and overturned into a nearby stream, they said.


The incident occurred around 2 pm, police said, adding that all injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals.


According to visuals of the accident site, the bus was lying overturned on the bank of the stream with its front portion in the water.

