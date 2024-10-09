Lays foundation for future healthcare, development of skills in Maharashtra so local youth get better opportunity

PM Modi speaks via video conferencing during the launch event. PIC/X

In a major step towards enhancing healthcare and skill development in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 10 new government medical colleges and a host of other projects on Wednesday. The initiative aims to improve healthcare access and provide advanced training for future medical professionals across the state.

The newly inaugurated medical colleges are located in key districts, including Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli, and Ambernath (Thane). With this expansion, the state’s healthcare infrastructure will see a significant boost, adding 900 medical seats for undergraduates and postgraduates. The colleges will also provide specialised tertiary healthcare services to residents.

During the event, Modi emphasised the importance of expanding medical education in local languages, including Marathi, to open new avenues for youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring that children from poor and middle-class families have the opportunity to pursue careers in medicine. “At one point, the lack of medical textbooks in local languages was a barrier. That barrier has been removed, allowing youth in Maharashtra to study medicine in their mother tongue.”

Indian Institute of Skills

In addition to the medical colleges, Modi also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai, an institute established under a Public-Private Partnership between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute aims to create an industry-ready workforce by offering hands-on training in advanced fields such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation, and robotics.

Speaking about the IIS-Mumbai launch, the prime minister said that the institute will be instrumental in equipping India’s youth for global opportunities by aligning their skills with international standards.

“Institution building is a powerful mechanism that fosters a culture of innovation and advances societal progress. The inauguration of IIS-Mumbai marks a pivotal step in our journey to unlock the enormous potential of India’s youth while advancing our focus on broadening access to education and employment. This has a multiplier effect by enabling our communities to thrive while also driving national development,” said Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, Tata Indian Institute of Skills, said, “India’s growing economy increasingly demands a skilled, resilient workforce which can, in turn, advance productivity, economic growth, prosperity, and national development. By equipping our youth with useful skills, we can empower them to lead lives of independence and dignity and prepare them to keep pace with the evolving needs of industry today.”

Boost to education insights

Another key project inaugurated by Modi was the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra, designed to enhance the educational framework in the state. VSK will provide real-time academic and administrative data to students, teachers, and school administrators via live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti and Swadhyay. This digital initiative is expected to improve resource management, strengthen parent-state relationships, and offer curated instructional resources for better teaching and learning practices.

Foundation for the future

Modi also laid the foundation stones for several other megaprojects worth Rs 7,600 crore. He reiterated the government’s long-term commitment to developing modern infrastructure across the country, referring to the creation of new medical colleges as a “foundation for a healthy and prosperous Maharashtra”.

He said, “Today’s inaugurations are not just about building new structures, but about improving the lives of lakhs of people in districts like Thane, Ambernath, Mumbai, Nashik, and beyond. These new colleges would serve as centres of service for the people, and today’s event brings us closer to the goal of adding 75,000 new medical seats.”

Initiatives for global impact

Highlighting the government’s efforts to empower India’s youth, the prime minister spoke about the launch of a paid internship program—a first of its kind in India. Under this program, students will receive a stipend of R5,000 during their internships, with thousands of companies already registered to participate. “Young individuals will gain valuable experience and explore new opportunities,” he said.

Modi also reflected on India’s growing stature in the global economy, stating that the world’s eyes are on India as the nation has become the fifth-largest economy. He stressed that sectors once neglected for decades are now seeing renewed growth, and India’s educational institutions are gaining global recognition. “The global community sees India as a hub for education, healthcare, and software development.”

The prime minister’s remarks came a day after the release of the World University Rankings, which highlighted the improving quality of higher education and research in India. He concluded by stating: “The future of the global economy is in India, and today’s developments will ensure our youth are equipped to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

