Mumbai gets new govt medical college

Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Fifty students to be admitted in first academic session, intake to double next year

Mumbai gets new govt medical college

Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital in south Mumbai. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai gets new govt medical college
The city will have one more government-run medical college from this academic session (2024-25). It will be run at the Gokuldas Tejpal (G T) Hospital / Cama & Albless Hospital premises in south Mumbai. To begin with, 50 students will be admitted this year. The intake will double from the next session.


The announcement was made by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, on Thursday. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who had been pursuing the issue with the government for a long time, said that the college was approved in 2012 by the state government. The National Medical Commission granted its permission recently after the state fulfilled all conditions for running a medical college.


Narvekar’s office said the medical college will benefit the people in south Mumbai, a part of which (Colaba) is represented by the Speaker. “Narvekar has followed the matter for over 10 years. He held meetings in his office time and again to get the proposal ahead,” said a statement.


The medical college will have G T Hospital / Cama & Albless Hospital attached to it for academic purposes. So far, these hospitals have been part of Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals. South Mumbai also has the state-run St George’s Hospital. Other than the state government hospitals, the city’s major patient load is handled by the civic-run hospitals and medical colleges. 

