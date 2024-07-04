New medical college to start in Mumbai, says Minister Hasan Mushrif

Hasan Mushrif said the new medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told the legislative assembly on Thursday that a new state-run medical college on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in south Mumbai will start from the academic year 2024-25, reported news agency PTI.

Hasan Mushrif said the new medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals, reported PTI.

The decision to start the new medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. The Indian Council of Medical Research has given the permission to start the facility, he said, reported PTI.

The college will start with 50 students and the intake of students will be gradually increased, the minister said, reported PTI.

