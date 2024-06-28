Maharashtra budget 2024: With an eye on assembly polls, Ajit Pawar announces waiver of electricity bills for 44 lakh farmers

The government is committed to support the farmers at various levels, keeping the motto "Self-reliant Farmers, Prosperous Farmers", Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in Assembly session on Friday.

The budget includes several populist schemes aimed at addressing the upcoming assembly elections following the Mahayuti's setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Ajit Pawar announced in the state budget that 44 lakh farmers in Maharashtra to get waiver of electricity bill dues.

“The government is committed to support the farmers at various levels, keeping the motto "Self-reliant Farmers, Prosperous Farmers". Various schemes are being implemented in terms of direct subsidy for seeds, irrigation facilities, use of modern technology, promotion of ancillary industries, value addition of agricultural produce, storage of agricultural produce, availability of market etc,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

“The government has launched various schemes like “Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi”, “One Rupee Crop Insurance”, “Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugraha Anudan” to provide financial assistance to farmers from the financial year 2023-24,” he added.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister further said that the state government is aware that agriculture in India is mainly dependent on monsoon. “There is a drastic change in the seasonal weather in the last few years due to the global climate change, and farmers are facing the consequences. I now announce the ‘Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojana’ to provide relief to my farmer brothers who are in distress and need assistance,” he said.

“The government has decided to bear the burden of the electricity bills of the farmers and to provide free electricity to agriculture pumps up to 7.5 horse power capacity. This will help 44.06 lakh farmers. A provision of Rs.14,761 crores will be made available in the form of subsidy,” he added.

Fee waiver for girls from OBC, EWS families pursuing higher education

Ajit Pawar on Friday presented the Maharashtra budget 2024 during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Ajit Pawar said that the state government has announced several initiatives in the budget, including free medical check-ups and treatment for warkaris, as well as the formation of a warkari development corporation to support the community's growth Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the Pandharpur dindi, with each dindi (group of pilgrims) receiving Rs 20,000.

Ajit Pawar, while reading out the budget, revealed the state's goal of becoming a US dollars 1 trillion economy. The government also introduced the CM ladki bahin yojana, a special scheme for women that will provide Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 46 crore annually, starting from July 2024. Under this scheme, 10,000 women will be given pink e- rickshaws across the state, with Rs 80 crore allocated for the e-rickshaw scheme in 17 cities.