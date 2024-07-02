Maharashtra Assembly session: Ambadas Danve's suspension a one-sided decision and pre-planned conspiracy, says Uddhav Thackeray

Talking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said that Ambadas Danve was not given any opportunity to present his side before being suspended

Ambadas Danve. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the decision to suspend Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra legislative council, was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said that Ambadas Danve was not given any opportunity to present his side before being suspended.

According to the PTI, Uddhav Thackeray said, as the chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), he was apologising for the remarks made by Ambadas Danve if it hurt women, but asked what action was taken against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House.

"There was a need to discuss the resolution (to suspend Danve), but there was no discussion on it," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the suspension was done to overshadow the victory of his party in the legislative council polls. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Anil Parab and Jagannath Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Graduates and Teachers constituencies respectively, as per the PTI.

"The conspiracy (to suspend Danve) was a planned conspiracy," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Whatever you (government) do is democracy and act by us (opposition) a crime," he added, taking a dig at the government.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the suspension was done at a time when the opposition had begun to dissect the state budget, according to the PTI.

The Maharashtra legislative council on Tuesday suspended Ambadas Danve for five days on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

Ambadas Danve was accused of using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the Upper House of the state legislature on Monday evening. Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader.

Lad had also demanded the resignation of Ambadas Danve, for using abusive language against him.

On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil tabled a motion to suspend Ambadas Danve which was passed with a majority, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)