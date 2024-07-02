Confident of win of all 3 MVA candidates in Maharashtra legislative council elections, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said the opposition bloc has fielded Pradnya Satav (of Congress), Jayant Patil (Peasants and Workers Party) and Milind Narvekar (Shiv Sena UBT)

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the opposition MVA would not have fielded a third candidate in the upcoming elections to the Maharashtra legislative council had it not been confident of victory, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that all three candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and some smaller parties, will emerge victorious.

The biennial elections for 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature will be held on July 12. The six-year term of the 11 MLCs is due to end on July 27.

After a meeting with the MVA leaders to discuss the Maharashtra legislative council elections preparations, Thackeray said the opposition bloc has fielded Pradnya Satav (of Congress), Jayant Patil (Peasants and Workers Party) and Milind Narvekar (Shiv Sena UBT), reported PTI.

With the opposition's current strength in the 288-member legislative assembly, the electoral college for the polls, only two of its candidates can win the Maharashtra legislative council elections.

The current strength of the state assembly is 274, while 14 seats are vacant.

The quota for the winning candidate is 23.

"All our three candidates are going to win," Uddhav Thackeray said, reported PTI.

Asked if the opposition bloc does not have numbers for the victory of its third candidate, the former state chief minister said, "We would not be doing it had we not been confident," reported PTI.

The NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has fielded Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena headed by CM Eknath Shinde has fielded former MPs Krupal Tumane and Bhawana Gawali, reported PTI.

The BJP has announced the candidatures of Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh Tilekar and renominated Parinay Phuke, reported PTI.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 5.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has 41 MLAs, the Eknath Shinde-led Sena has 40, and the BJP has 103. The Congress has 37 MLAs, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 13 and NCP (SP) has 15.

