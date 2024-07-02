Maharashtra council polls: Uddhav Thackeray's aide Milind Narvekar in fray as 12th candidate

All candidates - nine of the ruling Mahayuti and three of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) filed their nomination papers on Tuesday

Milind Narvekar. Pic/X

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday fielded Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, in the biennial elections to 11 seats from the legislative council, reported the PTI.

The annoucement has now taken the number of candidates in the fray to 12.

All candidates - nine of the ruling Mahayuti and three of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

The legislative assembly is the electoral college for the elections. The current strength of the assembly is 274 due to 14 vacancies. The quota for the winning candidates is 23.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former minister Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh tilekar and renominated Parinay Phuke.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded former MPs Krupal Tumane and Bhawana Gawli, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje.

The Congress has renominated Pradyna Satav and the NCP (SP) is supporting sitting MLC and Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is July 5 and the election will take place on July 12.

The BJP has 103 members in the state assembly, followed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's 40, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's 38.

The Congress has 37 MLAs, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP 10.

The biennial elections are necessitated because 11 MLCs are retiring. These legislators are Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena-UBT),Vijay Girkar, Nilay Naik, Ramesh Patil, Ramrao Patil (BJP), Abdullah Durrani (NCP), Wajahat Mirza and Pragya Satav (Congress), Mahadev Jankar (RSP) and Jayant Patil (PWP).

Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar, reported the PTI.

Anil Parab received 44,784 votes while Shelar got 18,772 votes. A total of 67,644 voters had exercised their franchise in the polling on June 26.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes.

Anil Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.

(with PTI inputs)