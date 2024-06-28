Maharashtra budget 2024: Ajit Pawar announces 3 free cylinders during budget presentation

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana," will be implemented in July,

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana,' reported PTI.

Ajit Pawar also announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state budget for 2024–25 during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana," will be implemented in July, four months ahead of the state polls, which are due in October, according to PTI.

Reportedly, an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said.

Ajit Pawar said that the state government has announced several initiatives in the budget, including free medical check-ups and treatment for warkaris, as well as the formation of a warkari development corporation to support the community's growth. Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the Pandharpur dindi, with each dindi (group of pilgrims) receiving Rs 20,000.

Ajit Pawar, while reading out the budget, revealed the state's goal of becoming a US$1 trillion economy. The government also introduced the CM ladki bahin yojana, a special scheme for women that will provide Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 46 crore annually, starting in July 2024. Under this scheme, 10,000 women will be given pink e-rickshaws across the state, with Rs 80 crore allocated for the e-rickshaw scheme in 17 cities.

The budget also includes provisions for new ambulances and the Har Ghar Null initiative, which aims to provide tap water to 21 lakh households currently in the process of being connected. Furthermore, the government will provide three free gas cylinders annually to 52.4 lakh households under the newly announced CM Anna Suraksha Yojana.

In his state budget announcement, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar introduced the Mukhyamanyti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme that will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 60. The initiative is expected to cost the state 46,000 crores annually.

