Maharashtra budget 2024: Ajit Pawar announces fee waiver for girls from OBC, EWS families pursuing higher education

Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday presented the Maharashtra budget 2024 during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Ajit Pawar said that the state government has announced several initiatives in the budget, including free medical check-ups and treatment for warkaris, as well as the formation of a warkari development corporation to support the community's growth Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the Pandharpur dindi, with each dindi (group of pilgrims) receiving Rs 20,000.

Ajit Pawar, while reading out the budget, revealed the state's goal of becoming a US dollars 1 trillion economy. The government also introduced the CM ladki bahin yojana, a special scheme for women that will provide Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 46 crore annually, starting from July 2024. Under this scheme, 10,000 women will be given pink e- rickshaws across the state, with Rs 80 crore allocated for the e-rickshaw scheme in 17 cities.

The budget also includes provisions for new ambulances and the Har ghar null initiative, which aims to provide tap water to 21 lakh households currently in the process of being connected. Furthermore, the government will provide 3 free gas cylinders annually to 52.4 lakh households under the newly announced CM Anna Suraksha Yojana.

In his state budget announcement, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar introduced the Mukhyamanyti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme that will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 60. The initiative is expected to cost the state 46,000 crores annually.

The state budget includes a provision for three free gas cylinders per year for eligible families, aiming to ease the financial burden on households.

Ajit Pawar said that the Unity Mall project will prioritize women's self- help groups, with a goal to enable 25 lakh won to become Lakhpati (millionaires) within the current year. Additionally, the budget allocates funds for the establishment of 100 special fast- track courts to address cases of crimes against women.

The budget also introduces a fee waiver for girls from OBC and EWS families pursuing higher education. The initiative is expected to benefit 2 lakh girls and has an annual budget of 2000 crores, Ajit Pawar said

The Maharashtra government has provided compensation to 24.47 lakh farmers, covering an area of up to 3 hectares per farmer. Additionally, 40 talukas in the state have been officially declared as drought-affected regions.

In a bid to support farmers, the state has announced the "Gaon tethe godown" scheme, allocating a budget of Rs. 341 crore for its implementation.

Furthermore, starting from July 1, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 5 per litre to 2.93 lakh cow milk producers.

The state government has also expressed its commitment to promoting fisheries and bamboo production. To encourage bamboo plantation, farmers will receive a financial incentive of Rs. 175 per plant. The state plans to initiate a bamboo plantation drive, starting from the Nandurbar district, with a target of bringing 6,000 hectares of land under bamboo cultivation under the Atal scheme.