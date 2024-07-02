There was a massive uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a heated argument ensued between Ambadas Danve and Prasad Lad on Monday

Prasad Lad. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra: BJP's Prasad Lad demands Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve's resignation for abusive language x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra Legislative Council member Prasad Lad on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Leader of Opposition (LoP) from the Shiv Sena (UBT), Ambadas Danve, for using abusive language against him, reported news agency ANI.

"I demand the resignation of LoP Ambadas Danve as he used abusive words aimed at my mother and sister yesterday. I have spoken to the CM and DCM about this incident. Uddhav Thackeray should also ask his leader about this incident. I request the government to take action against Ambadas Danve," Prasad Lad said while addressing media today, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a massive uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a heated argument ensued between Ambadas Danve and Prasad Lad on Monday.

Prasad Lad accused Ambadas Danve of using abusive language against him and demanded strict action to be taken against him by the Deputy Chairman.

Lad also insisted on passing a resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Council against Rahul Gandhi for making a statement on Hindus in the Parliament. Ambadas Danve, LoP argued against it and said that it is not their subject and the same is being discussed in the Parliament. "We should focus on our discussions," Danve reasoned, reported ANI.

Lad along with the MLCs from the ruling Mahayuti coalition objected and started questioning Ambadas Danve. "Aren't you a Hindu?" the Mahayuti MLCs asked Danve, continuously pointing fingers at him and demanding an answer, reported ANI.

A massive uproar erupted in Lok Sabha yesterday over Rahul Gandhi's remarks. BJP has accused the Raebareli MP of "insulting" the Hindu community, reported ANI.

Prime Minister Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said calling "the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter." Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress leader should apologise for his remarks, reported ANI.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India, reported ANI.

While the BJP held a press conference later to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress also held an evening presser to slam the ruling party at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP targeting it over its remarks during the Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, Agniveer scheme.

(With inputs from ANI)