The resolution, moved by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, was adopted unanimously

Rahul Narwekar. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly passes resolution congratulating Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup 2024 win x 00:00

The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024, reported news agency PTI.

The resolution, moved by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, was adopted unanimously, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The cricket team has brought laurels for the nation, and we wish them well for the future," Narwekar said, reported PTI.

India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the nail-biting final match on June 29.

Earlier, legislators from the opposition parties staged a walkout in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday after a BJP MLC proposed a resolution congratulating BCCI treasurer and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on the Indian cricket team's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, reported PTI.

Opposition leaders walked out, claiming that legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had ignored their concerns.

"The Indian cricket team has won the T20 World Cup 2024 after 13 years. MLA Shelar is the treasurer of the BCCI, so I propose a resolution to congratulate him," BJP legislator Prasad Lad said, reported PTI.

The proposal drew strong objection from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, Congress's Abhijeet Wanjari, Bhai Jagtap, and Satej Patil and NCP (SP) leader Shashikant Shinde, reported PTI.

However, when deputy chairperson Gorhe did not allow any discussion, Lad expressed his disappointment, stating, "This House has passed a congratulatory resolution for Sharad Pawar. Why not for Shelar?," reported PTI.

Leader of Opposition in the council Ambadas Danve said, "Why is our voice muzzled? When issues are discussed in the House, the deputy speaker allows a BJP leader to participate, but why is no one from the opposition permitted to speak? We are here for discussions," reported PTI.

Danve later announced a walkout in protest.

Opposition leaders gathered near the deputy chairperson and accused her of bias. But the situation escalated, and they shouted slogans denouncing Gorhe's actions.

Gorhe withheld her decision and suggested that the issue be decided during a meeting of party leaders. However, the opposition parties rejected her proposal.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said, "Lad's resolution was a simple gesture of congratulating. I fail to see anything objectionable here," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)