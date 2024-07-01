Maharashtra Monsoon Session: Oppn stages walkout in legislative council over resolution congratulating Shelar for India's T20 win

The opposition leaders claimed that Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had ignored their concerns.

Ashish Shelar. File Photo

Opposition party legislators staged a walkout in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday after a resolution put out by BJP MLC Prasad Lad praising BJP MLA and BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar on the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup victory.

Opposition leaders walked out, claiming that legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had ignored their concerns, reported PTI.

"The Indian cricket team has won the T20 World Cup after 13 years. MLA Shelar is the treasurer of the BCCI, so I propose a resolution to congratulate him," BJP legislator Prasad Lad said.

As per the news agency report, the proposal drew strong objections from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, NCP (SP) leader Shashikant Shinde, and Congress's Abhijeet Wanjari, Bhai Jagtap, and Satej Patil.

However, when deputy chairperson Gorhe did not allow any discussion, expressing his disappointment, Lad stated, "This House has passed a congratulatory resolution for Sharad Pawar. Why not for Shelar?"

According to the PTI report, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve in the council said, "Why is our voice muzzled? When issues are discussed in the House, the deputy speaker allows a BJP leader to participate, but why is no one from the opposition permitted to speak? We are here for discussions."

Later, Danve announced a walkout in protest.

Gathering near the deputy chairperson, opposition leaders reportedly accused Gorhe of bias. But the situation escalated, and they shouted slogans denouncing Gorhe's actions, reported PTI.

Gorhe refrained from making a decision and suggested that the issue be decided during a meeting of party leaders. However, the opposition parties rejected her proposal.

BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said, "Lad's resolution was a simple gesture of congratulations. I fail to see anything objectionable here."

Reportedly, Fadnavis also said the state legislature will move a congratulatory motion for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

(with inputs from PTI)