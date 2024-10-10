Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police issues advisory for motorists ahead of Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra rally check diversions

Mumbai Police issues advisory for motorists ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, check diversions

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Last week, the BMC had allowed the Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai Police issues advisory for motorists ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, check diversions

Uddhav Thackeray addresses Dussehra rally. File Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police issues advisory for motorists ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, check diversions
x
00:00

Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally and shared the details of traffic restrictions and diversions on October 12.


Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed the Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park but with conditions.


In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic police said that on October 12, Dussehra Melava function is organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai and for the event huge amount of people from different parts of the Maharashtra will come to attend with their vehicles.


The police said that traffic congestion will be likely on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and nearby roads leading towards the venue.

Following traffic arrangements are made on dated 12/10/2024 between 09.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. on temporary basis.

No Parking -

The police said that there shall be no parking on the following roads in the area-

1. S.V.S.Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)

2. Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar.

3- M. B. Raut Road (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.

4- Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar.

5- Dadasaheb Rege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar.

6- Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi Temple Junction)

7- N. C. Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar

8- L. J. Road, Rajabade Junction to Gadkari Junction

No Entry for vehicles and optional routes- 

- No Entry S.V.S Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim.

Optional Route: Siddhivinayak Junction - S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

- No Entry from Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) junction, Dadar.

Optional Route: L.J.Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.

- No Entry Road- Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.

Optional Route: Shall proceed through Raja Bade Junction towards L.J. Road.

No Entry Road-From Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar

Optional Route: M. B. Raut Marg.

Roads closed- 

No Entry Road-Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction from Senapati Bapat Marg up to L. J. Marg west bound.

- Traffic shall divereted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg.

No Entry Road - Dadasahaeb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction.

- Traffic shall be diverted to L. J. Road, Gokhale Road and Ranade Road.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dussehra shiv sena uddhav thackeray mumbai traffic mumbai police mumbai news mumbai dadar shivaji park maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK