Last week, the BMC had allowed the Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Uddhav Thackeray addresses Dussehra rally. File Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Mumbai Police issues advisory for motorists ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, check diversions x 00:00

Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally and shared the details of traffic restrictions and diversions on October 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed the Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park but with conditions.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic police said that on October 12, Dussehra Melava function is organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai and for the event huge amount of people from different parts of the Maharashtra will come to attend with their vehicles.

The police said that traffic congestion will be likely on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and nearby roads leading towards the venue.

Following traffic arrangements are made on dated 12/10/2024 between 09.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. on temporary basis.

No Parking -

The police said that there shall be no parking on the following roads in the area-

1. S.V.S.Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)

2. Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar.

3- M. B. Raut Road (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.

4- Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar.

5- Dadasaheb Rege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar.

6- Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi Temple Junction)

7- N. C. Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar

8- L. J. Road, Rajabade Junction to Gadkari Junction

No Entry for vehicles and optional routes-

- No Entry S.V.S Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim.

Optional Route: Siddhivinayak Junction - S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

- No Entry from Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) junction, Dadar.

Optional Route: L.J.Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.

- No Entry Road- Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.

Optional Route: Shall proceed through Raja Bade Junction towards L.J. Road.

No Entry Road-From Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar

Optional Route: M. B. Raut Marg.

Roads closed-

No Entry Road-Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction from Senapati Bapat Marg up to L. J. Marg west bound.

- Traffic shall divereted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg.

No Entry Road - Dadasahaeb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction.

- Traffic shall be diverted to L. J. Road, Gokhale Road and Ranade Road.