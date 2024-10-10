Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Ratan Tatas final rites

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Ratan Tata's final rites

Updated on: 10 October,2024 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The traffic advisory said that a significant gathering is expected at the crematorium in Jijamata Nagar of Worli for the final rites of Ratan Tata

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a city hospital late on Wednesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for late veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata's final rites in city. 


In light of the anticipated large turnout, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory to manage potential congestion, particularly on the Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli area and parts of central Mumbai, the police said.


The police said that from 1 pm to 9 pm, Dr. E. Moses Road will be closed for all vehicles except those attending the funeral. The traffic restrictions were being issued to ensure the safety and convenience of both attendees and local residents.

The police also issued alternative routes for motorists.

For vehicles approaching the Worli Naka area, the following alternative routes are recommended:

From Rakhangi Junction:

-Use Mahalaxmi Railway Station Junction via Keshav Rao Khade Road, then proceed to Haji Ali Junction via Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and continue to Rajani Patel (Lotus Junction), Dr. Annie Besant Road, and finally to the desired location in the Worli Naka area.

- Motorists can use the Senapati Bapat Road, take a left turn onto NM Joshi Road, followed by left turns onto Pandurang Budhkar Road and GM Bhosle Road to reach the Worli Naka area.

For those heading to Mahalaxmi Railway Station, the recommended routes are:

From Worli Naka:

- Use Dr. Annie Besant Road, then Gafar Khan Junction to Rajani Patel (Lotus Junction), Lala Lajpat Rai Haji Ali Junction, and make a right turn onto Keshav Rao Khade Road to reach Mahalaxmi Railway Station.

- Use GM Bhosle Road, make a right onto Pandurang Budhkar Road, then right onto NM Joshi Road, and continue towards Deepak Cinema Junction, proceeding to Rakhangi Junction.

Earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan Chowdhary were among the top officials who also paid homage to Tata at the NCPA lawns.

In view of the heavy footfall anticipated at the NCPA, the Mumbai police have beefed up security arrangements and also imposed traffic restrictions in parts of Nariman Point.

