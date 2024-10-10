Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling age-related ailments. He was 86.

In a meeting today, the Maharashtra Cabinet paid respect to the late veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presenting a plan to persuade the central government to posthumously award Tata the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian distinction. Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling age-related ailments. He was 86.

During a cabinet meeting, a motion was approved requesting that Tata be awarded the coveted prize in recognition of his significant contributions to the nation's industry, social welfare, and philanthropy. Chief Minister Shinde emphasised Tata's lasting influence, describing him as a visionary leader who united entrepreneurship, patriotism, and social responsibility.

"Mr Ratan Tata's ethical ideals will serve as a lighthouse for other entrepreneurs and future generations in the business. He was a principled worker. The Tata Group was a key player in the country's post-independence reconstruction. Ratan Tata's group ensured India's flag continually soared high on the international platform," the statement from the CMO said.

It added, "Ratan Tata was not just a giant in the world of industry but also a man of high ethical standards and compassion, whose contributions to education, health, and social service will always be remembered. His leadership and humanitarian efforts, especially during crises like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic, are a source of inspiration."

Tata, the grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, was praised for his ethical ideals, which have set a standard for succeeding generations of entrepreneurs. His efforts to retain India's worldwide importance, as well as his commitment to the country's welfare, were underlined during the session.

The Cabinet also conveyed condolences to the Tata Group and the state of Maharashtra, recognising the tremendous loss inflicted by Tata's death.

In light of his passing, the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for several development projects in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, which was slated for today, has been postponed to allow for a day of grief.

Ratan Tata, born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, India's two largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic foundations. From 1991 until his retirement in 2012, he served as chairman of Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company. Then he was named Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.