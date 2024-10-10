Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept at south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Art (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for the public to pay their last respects.

The Government of Maharashtra has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday as a tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said. The statement also said that the veteran industrialist and philanthropist's final rites will be conducted with full state honours.

Tata, well-known for revolutionising the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday.

CM Eknath Shinde said that on October 10 as a sign of mourning, the national tri-colour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast.

There will be no entertainment programs on Thursday, the PTI report cited the CMO statement as saying.

"Ratan Tata's death is an irreparable loss to India and indeed to Maharashtra. On behalf of the people of Maharashtra, I pay my heartfelt tributes to such a great son of India as the Chief Minister. I pray to God that the departed soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister said."The relationship between the Tata family and Mumbai is unbreakable," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister has also directed that Ratan Tata be cremated with full state honours.

As per PTI, Tata's mortal remains will be kept at south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Art (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for the public to pay their last respects.

His last rites will be performed in Mumbai's Worli area later in the day, PTI reported.

The statement said, his mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., so that the public can pay their last respects to the departed soul.

The visitors are requested to enter the NCPA Lawns through Gate 3.

Additional CP Abhinav Deshmukh (South Region) said, "Since parking is not available on the premises, people are encouraged to take local transportation."

Tata's mortal remains will travel for the last rites at 3:30 p.m.