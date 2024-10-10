Ratan Tata passed away in a Mumbai hospital following age-related complications. The news of the veteran industrialist's death was confirmed by Tata Sons Chairman

Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, October 9, owing to age-related ailments. He was 86.

In a media statement, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly

uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."



On Monday, Ratan Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had issued a statement asserting that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he had been undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions at Breach Candy.

A renowned Indian businessman, Ratan Tata was the former chairman of the Tata Group, a multinational conglomerate. He was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai (then Bombay) in a Parsi family and was the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata's entrepreneurial journey began in 1962 when he joined the Tata Group. He worked his way up the corporate ladder, taking on various responsibilities and eventually becoming the chairman of the group in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group witnessed significant growth and expansion, both domestically and internationally. Tata's vision and strategic thinking enabled the group to diversify into new sectors, including telecommunications, retail, and automobiles.

One of Tata's most notable achievements is the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, which marked a significant milestone in the Tata Group's history. His commitment to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility has earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, two of India's highest civilian honors.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata had been recognised for his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skills, inspiring generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs. His legacy continues to shape the Tata Group, which remains one of India's most respected and successful business conglomerates.