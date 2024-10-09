Breaking News
Updated on: 09 October,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, Jagannath Shankar Sheth Memorial at Antop Hill, Bhagoji Sheth Keer Memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan

File pic

Preparations for the Maharashtra assembly polls are in full swing.


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take part in the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies of various projects on Thursday, October 10.


The eight projects for which the groundbreaking ceremony will be conducted include the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, development projects in the areas of Mumbadevi, Mahalaxmi, and Babulnath, Jagannath Shankar Sheth Memorial at Antop Hill, Bhagoji Sheth Keer Memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan (Shivaji Park), and the footpath construction along Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg (from Mahim Traffic Chowk to Bandra Reclamation Center). of Fashion Street.


Apart from these, Chief Minister Shinde will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the beautification of the promenade and protective wall along the seashore in Mahim Koliwada and several temples. 

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present with Chief Minister Shinde.

He will also inaugurate the art gallery and reading room created in the HO-HO BEST buses under the JJ Flyover and the 'Pink Toilets' in wards A to D. Apart from these, CM Shinde will launch the Food Plaza at Badhwar Park in A ward, coffee shops at 14 locations in Mumbai, reading rooms and study centers at 10 slum settlements and facilities for senior citizens and women.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls maharashtra Eknath Shinde mumbai mumbai news

