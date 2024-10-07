BJP leader Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Nagpur and replying to a query on PM Modi completing 23 years in public office; the state assembly elections are likely to be held next month

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi set example of value-based politics, other leaders can learn from him, says Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of value-based politics and other leaders, irrespective of their party affiliation, should learn how he worked with a clean image, reported news agency PTI.

BJP leader Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Nagpur and replying to a query on PM Modi completing 23 years in public office.

"Modiji gave us an example of value-based politics. I feel all political leaders, irrespective of any party, should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how all these years, as chief minister and prime minister, the way he worked with a clean image," Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

To a query on BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil likely to join NCP (SP), Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said it is an old news.

Patil on Friday announced he would be joining the NCP (SP) along with his supporters, a day after he met party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

The state assembly elections are likely to be held next month.

Patil, who has been elected as MLA four times from Indapur, is aspiring to contest from the seat again.

The seat is represented by the BJP's alliance partner NCP, which is likely to field sitting MLA Dattatray Bharne again this time.

To a query on BJP workers gathering in large numbers at the party offices ahead of the state polls, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Whenever the elections are near, the number of those seeking tickets increases. We listen to what they want to say," reported PTI.

Apologise for Nehru's insult of Shivaji Maharaj: Fadnavis to Rahul

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to apologise for the "insult" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Rahul Gandhi is in Kolhapur today to inaugurate a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is remembering Shivaji Maharaj now. But he should first apologise for the insult of Shivaji Maharaj by Nehru in his book," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi unveiled a statue of the founder of the Maratha empire in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra.

This is the second time Fadnavis has accused Nehru of insulting the warrior king. He has claimed that Nehru had shown Shivaji Maharaj in a ¿poor light¿ in his book 'The Discovery of India'.

(With inputs from PTI)