Devendra Fadnavis was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja, Raigad district, on Saturday, September 28

Devendra Fadnavis at the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja in Raigad district on Saturday, September 28. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt mulling tuition stipend for new lawyers: Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said the state government is considering a proposal to provide tuition stipend to new lawyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja in Raigad district on Saturday, September 28, reported news agency PTI.

"It is a pleasure that the country's first advocate academy is coming up in Maharashtra. I congratulate the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council for taking the lead in this initiative. The state government has earmarked Rs 10 crore for this academy," the Deputy CM said.

This academy will be a a transformative force in legal education and practice, he added.

"There is a proposal being considered by the Maharashtra government to provide tuition stipend to lawyers entering the profession," Fadnavis said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.