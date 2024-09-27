Details on the identity of the woman, how she got access to Deputy CM Fadnavis' office and why she vandalised his office are yet to be ascertained.

Screengrab of viral video

Listen to this article Mumbai Police launch hunt after unidentified woman vandalises Deputy CM Fadnavis' Mantralaya office x 00:00

An unidentified woman, on September 26 (Thursday), vandalised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office in Mantralaya. A video of the incident has been going viral on the internet. Details on the identity of the woman, how she got access to his office and why she vandalised his office are yet to be ascertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

As seen in the viral video, the woman damaged a nameplate bearing the Deputy CM's name. The woman, clad in a green shirt, was seen picking it and smashing it against the floor outside his office at least thrice before she walked away.

She is learnt to have entered Mantralaya from the officer's entrance where the official entry pass is not needed. The police were searching for her, based on the CCTV footage of her act that was accompanied by sloganeering.

The breach happened even when the state headquarters had strict security measures that involved entry only for verified persons. The visitors are required to submit their identity credentials for a database that can be mined anytime for further investigation.

On Wednesday, activists of a socio-political organisation had entered the Akashwani MLA hostel which is next to Mantralaya. They protested there for a long time before the CM promised them a resolution for their demands. In the case of a mysterious woman, who accessed a high-security sixth floor, the police were trying to identify her.