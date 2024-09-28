Maharashtra’s failure to submit compliance report irks EC

Chief secretary says it will be sent on Monday; Election Commission issued directions on July 31

Sujata Saunik, chief secretary, Maharashtra

On the day Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar conducted meetings with the state’s top bureaucrats and police officers, the Election Commission of India pointed out that the state government hadn’t furnished the compliance report of transfers/postings that it had asked to carry out ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, the Commission asked for an urgent compliance report because it was not furnished by August 20 as directed before. It said the report was pending despite directions dated July 31 and reminders in August and September.

“It was directed to carry out the transfer/posting of all the officers/officials covered under the conditions laid down in the said letter. It was also directed that a compliance report by the Chief Secretary and DGP with details of action obtained from the concerned departments/ offices of the State Government be furnished to the Commission by August 20. Despite the above directions, no report was received from the Chief Secretary and DGP till the due date (sic),” read the letter.

When asked, Saunik told mid-day that the compliance report would be sent on Monday, and some departments had issued (transfer/posting) orders on Thursday. In his meeting on Saturday, the CEC told the state machinery to pull up their socks to prevent any trouble for the voters. The caution was issued in view of several complaints during the Lok Sabha elections.